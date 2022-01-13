Expand / Collapse search

Final California stimulus payments being distributed

California
The final round of Golden State stimulus payments from California is being put in the mail. Families that met the eligibility requirements receive $600 plus $500 for dependents.

The final batch of stimulus payments from California is heading out in the mail. 

Families who earn less than $75,000 and met other requirements will receive $600 payments, plus an extra $500 for dependents.

This is the full list of qualifications for receiving the stimulus money:

  • Earned less than $75,000
  • Have dependents
  • Filed income taxes by October 15, 2021
  • Lived in California for at least half of 2020
  • Cannot be claimed as a dependent by someone else

Through the Golden State Stimulus Payments, the state has issued more than 8 million checks and deposits valued at $5.9 billion to California residents. 