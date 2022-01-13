Final California stimulus payments being distributed
The final batch of stimulus payments from California is heading out in the mail.
Families who earn less than $75,000 and met other requirements will receive $600 payments, plus an extra $500 for dependents.
This is the full list of qualifications for receiving the stimulus money:
- Earned less than $75,000
- Have dependents
- Filed income taxes by October 15, 2021
- Lived in California for at least half of 2020
- Cannot be claimed as a dependent by someone else
Through the Golden State Stimulus Payments, the state has issued more than 8 million checks and deposits valued at $5.9 billion to California residents.