Final California stimulus payments being distributed

The final batch of stimulus payments from California is heading out in the mail.

Families who earn less than $75,000 and met other requirements will receive $600 payments, plus an extra $500 for dependents.

This is the full list of qualifications for receiving the stimulus money:

Earned less than $75,000

Have dependents

Filed income taxes by October 15, 2021

Lived in California for at least half of 2020

Cannot be claimed as a dependent by someone else

Through the Golden State Stimulus Payments, the state has issued more than 8 million checks and deposits valued at $5.9 billion to California residents.