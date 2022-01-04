Fire at abandoned El Cerrito building near BART tracks temporarily stops service

BART resumed service on the north end of the Richmond Line after a structure fire in an abandoned building near the El Cerrito del Norte station caused delays early Tuesday morning.

BART officials announced in a 5:50 a.m. tweet that they had received the green light to resume service between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte, advising travelers to expect residual delays. This follows a shutdown in service between the stations that the agency announced at 5:25 a.m.

BART officials said that Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus 72M provided service during the delay between the Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte and El Cerrito Plaza stations.