Fire breaks out at Oakland church

Published 
Updated 12:31AM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
article

source: @OaklandFireCA

Oakland firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at First African Methodist Episcopal Church late Sunday night.

The Fire Department announced that approximately 60 firefighters were on scene, near 37th and Telegraph Avenue.

The intensity of the fire forced crews into a defensive firefight.

The department tweeted video of the church fire, and crews from the ground and on aerial ladders, dousing water on the roof and interior of the building.

A staging area for the media was set up at West MacArthur and Telegraph.

Authorities reported no preliminary injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Watch KTVU Mornings on 2 starting at 4 a.m. with updates on this breaking news.

  
  
  