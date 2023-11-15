Fire breaks out at Oakland tiny homes storage site
OAKLAND, Calif. - A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a tiny homes storage site in Oakland.
Flames could be seen from the freeway emanating from the area at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway about 10:15 a.m.
No one was living in the homes. Two were destroyed.
Oakland firefighters said they were battling the blaze.
The cause is under investigation.
Last October, Caltrans and CHP officers cleaned out a homeless encampment in this same spot.