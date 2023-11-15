Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Oakland tiny homes storage site

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 12:36PM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
article

OAKLAND, Calif. - A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a tiny homes storage site in Oakland.

Flames could be seen from the freeway emanating from the area at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway about 10:15 a.m.

No one was living in the homes. Two were destroyed. 

Oakland firefighters said they were battling the blaze. 

The cause is under investigation. 

Last October, Caltrans and CHP officers cleaned out a homeless encampment in this same spot. 