Fire breaks out at Oakland tiny homes storage site

A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a tiny homes storage site in Oakland.

Flames could be seen from the freeway emanating from the area at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway about 10:15 a.m.

No one was living in the homes. Two were destroyed.

Oakland firefighters said they were battling the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.

Last October, Caltrans and CHP officers cleaned out a homeless encampment in this same spot.