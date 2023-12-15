Fire breaks out at Saratoga apartment complex

A fire erupted at an apartment complex in Saratoga on Friday afternoon,

The blaze broke out at a complex in the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive, near Big Basin Way.

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the blaze.

Aeriel footage from SkyFOX showed at least three fighters were on the roof of the burning building as orange flames peeked through.

No further details were immediately available.

A significant portion of the roof was gone.