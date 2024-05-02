San Francisco firefighters battle flames at 3-story building in Nob Hill neighborhood

Firefighters in San Francisco battled a two-alarm fire in the city’s Nob Hill neighborhood on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a three-story building at 1275 Jackson Street near Leavenworth Street.

SEE ALSO: Planned Concord apartment building goes up in flames

The fire department alerted the public about the incident on social media shortly after 8:30 a.m. and asked people to avoid the area.

A search of the address where the fire broke out showed a dog walking business occupied part of the building.

San Francisco firefighters said have flames and smoke were on all levels of the three-story building at 1275 Jackson, where crews battled a 2-alarm fire on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Fire officials said that no injuries were reported but that flames and smoke were found on every level of the building.

Muni cable cars were being redirected in both directions, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said.