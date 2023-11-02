Fire breaks out in the town of Canyon

A fire broke out in the Contra Costa County town of Canyon late Wednesday burning a structure to the ground and evacuating nearby residents.

The area is remote and wooded. The fire was reported about 10 p.m.

It's unclear if the structure is a home or not. Firefighters had a hard time putting out the fire because of water supply issues and narrow roads, according to Fire Marshal Jeff Isaacs.

"We heard an explosion and a few minutes later we heard fire trucks," said neighbor Christline Lavian. "A few minutes later, we went out and we saw a house completely engulfed in flames."

One evacuee noted their community's phone tree worked, where neighbors called each other to alert them of the fire danger to evacuate.