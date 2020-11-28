Fire breaks out near San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood

article

source: Citizen app

(KTVU and wire report) -- Firefighters had to put out a fire near the Russian Hill area of San Francisco Friday night.

Authorities reported that the one-alarm fire occurred in the area of Broadway, near Leavenworth Street just before 8:30 p.m..

An hour later, the fire department reported the fire was under control.

There were no reported injuries and no residents displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



