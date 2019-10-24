Fire burning at Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa contained

Several fire agencies are remaining at the scene of a vegetation fire in Santa Rosa that broke out at Annadel State Park on Thursday morning.

Units from the Santa Rosa Fire Department, CAL Fire, and the Sonoma County Fire District responded. Air resources were also called in to assist in the firefight.

The bordering Spring Lake Regional Park was evacuated and temporarily closed as the fire continued to burn. By 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire was reported to be contained.

Earlier around 10:50 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department said the blaze is holding at 3 acres and crews are making good progress.

The fire at Annadel State Park is the second fire burning in Sonoma County as the Kincade Fire rages on.