Fire burns monk's quarters at San Francisco Buddhist temple

At least 15 people were displaced when a fire in the Mission District broke out at a Buddhist temple in San Francisco.

The fire was reported on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. near 22nd and Van Ness Avenue.

The flames burned the living quarters of the Buddhist monks, including the walls, the attic, and the roof, firefighters said.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Fire Lt. Mariano Elias, said it took several hours to get the fire under control.

"It was a very aggressive attack to get in there and try to minimize as much damage as possible," Elias said.



An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, but there was construction work underway at the temple.

