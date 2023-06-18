Fire crews battle 400-acre wildfire in Fresno County

Cal Fire is responding to a wildfire on South Colusa and West Floral Avenues in San Joaquin Sunday afternoon, according to their social media posts.

The fire has grown to 400 acres and is 50% contained. Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire reportedly started around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

There is a threat to structures and powerlines, according to officials.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.