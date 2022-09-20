Fire crews responding to structure fire in San Leandro

article

Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm structure fire in San Leandro Tuesday night, officials said.

Alameda County Fire Department posted on social media just before 10 p.m. that the fire at 139th and Washington avenues, is at two alarms.

The fire department was receiving mutual aid from Oakland Fire Department, which had its hands full earlier with brush fires that ended up being arson.

Officials have not said what caused the fire. The structure appears to be a warehouse. Officials have not indicated that there are any injuries from this fire.