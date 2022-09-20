Arson the cause behind grassfires off I-580 in Oakland, fire department says

article

Oakland firefighters responded to a two-alarm grassfire along Interstate-580 and Coolidge Avenue Tuesday evening. In an update, fire officials confirmed based on evidence, the brush fires appear to have been intentionally set.

Officials initially said the fires appeared to be three separate brush fires between 35th and Coolidge.

Battalion Chief with the Oakland Fire Department James Bowron said the fire department received the call of fire on the side of the road at 6 p.m.

A KTVU employee, driving along the interstate, said traffic was moving along slowly through the area and that there was visible smoke in the sky. Traffic is impacted with three westbound lane closures, backing up I-580.

Early on, some homes were said to be threatened, but firefighters later said no homes are threatened by the fire. Crews are making progress. Bowron said there was no structural damage at all and that the only damage done was to vegetation. There were no evacuations.

California Highway Patrol is working with the Oakland Fire Department to investigate this fire. They are looking at potential surveillance cameras for any suspicious persons in the area and talking to neighbors to figure out how the fires started.

On Friday, a massive fire broke out and destroyed several homes just a few exits away. That fire remains under investigation and is considered a separate incident, fire officials said.