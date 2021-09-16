Fire destroys downtown Lafayette home

(BCN) -- Contra Costa County firefighters battlled a fire that destroyed a two-story home in downtown Lafayette early Thursday.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. at the home, near Golden Gate Way and 2nd Street.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District posted pictures of the fire on social media.

The Moraga-Orinda Fire Department assisted in putting out the flames.

Everyone in the house made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

source: @ContraCostaFire

