Fire destroys downtown Lafayette home
(BCN) -- Contra Costa County firefighters battlled a fire that destroyed a two-story home in downtown Lafayette early Thursday.
The fire started at about 1 a.m. at the home, near Golden Gate Way and 2nd Street.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District posted pictures of the fire on social media.
The Moraga-Orinda Fire Department assisted in putting out the flames.
Everyone in the house made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
source: @ContraCostaFire
Advertisement