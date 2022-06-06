Expand / Collapse search

Fire erupts in Petaluma airport hangar, destroying plane

By KTVU Staff
An explosion and fire occurred inside a hangar at the Petaluma Municipal Airport on Monday, June 6. 2022.

PETALUMA, Calif. - Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at the Petaluma Municipal Airport on Monday that destroyed a small plane, according to fire officials.

The Petaluma Fire Department said a call came in around 11:42 a.m. regarding a possible explosion in a private-owned airport hangar. 

The fire destroyed the hangar, the Piper J-3 Cub airplane, and a classic Corvette.

Fire officials said crews were able to keep the fire contained to that building at the airport.

The fire was knocked down by aroun11:58 a.m.