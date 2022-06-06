Fire erupts in Petaluma airport hangar, destroying plane

article

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at the Petaluma Municipal Airport on Monday that destroyed a small plane, according to fire officials.

The Petaluma Fire Department said a call came in around 11:42 a.m. regarding a possible explosion in a private-owned airport hangar.

The fire destroyed the hangar, the Piper J-3 Cub airplane, and a classic Corvette.

Fire officials said crews were able to keep the fire contained to that building at the airport.

The fire was knocked down by aroun11:58 a.m.