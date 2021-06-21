Fire in Pleasant Hill evacuates neighborhood residents, 2 homes significantly damaged

article

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm residential fire involving two homes in Pleasant Hill Monday afternoon.

The fire on the 100 block of Lorenzo Drive caused nearby residents in the area of Beth and Wendy Drive to evacuate.

Contra Costa Fire Protection District is responding. They first posted about the fire on their social media at around 3:27 p.m. They updated to say the house and associated garage were "fully involved." Within half an hour the fire had quickly spread to another home and threatened a third, but the third home was protected by firefighters' efforts.

Residential fire in Pleasant Hill. June 21, 2021.

Upon a preliminary search of the first house, no one was found inside. The house was later determined to be clear. The initial fire was knocked down around 4 p.m. There were significant collapses of both homes that are delaying firefighters' search and clean-up efforts.

Pleasant Hill police said they will notify residents when the area is clear. For now, they say people should avoid the area.

There were no details available as to what caused the fire. Fire officials said at least one firefighter was taken to the hospital with burns. They did not say how severe the injuries were. There no other reported injuries associated with the fire. Investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest updates.

Residential fire in Pleasant Hill, CA. June 21, 2021.