Fire set, windows broken at Seattle protests

Protesters in Seattle broke through a fence Saturday where a youth detention facility was being built, with some people setting a fire and damaging a portable trailer, authorities said.

Thousands of protesters gathered near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, where tensions with federal law enforcement have boiled over.

Initially there was no sign of law enforcement near the march.

Later, Seattle Police said via Twitter that about a dozen people breached the construction site for the King County youth detention facility.

Also, police said protesters broke out windows on and at a King County court facility.