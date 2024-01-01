Fire starts under Oakland freeway overpasses, near Wood Street Encampment

A fire sparked underneath the I-880 and I-580 overpasses in Oakland on New Year's Day.

Smoke from the fire underneath the two Bay Area freeways billowed into the Oakland sky on Monday morning.

Video from the scene shows a pile on fire as fire crews respond and attempt to douse it out. The fire sparked near the previously-cleared Wood Street Encampment. Video shows several temporary structures outside a fence not far from the blaze.