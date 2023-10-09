Fired Oakland police chief among police commission's list of top candidates to become next chief

article

Oakland Police Commission on Monday say they have shared their list of top candidates to advance to the next phase to become chief of police. City officials, including the mayor have received the list. Among the seven finalists is former chief, LeRonne Armstrong, who was fired by Mayor Sheng Thao.

The process among the commission has seen much infighting and delay.

In a statement, the commission wrote: "After a rigorous and extensive national search, the committee has identified these candidates as highly qualified for the position and they are recommended to advance to the next stage of the recruitment process."

In addition to the mayor, the list of candidates was shared with city administration and the full Oakland Police Commission. The Commission notes that Armstrong, who Thao fired in February without cause, had applied for the job.

Armstrong's firing followed a probe criticizing the former chief’s handling of misconduct investigations involving his officers. Armstrong appealed his firing and claimed he was cleared of wrongdoing based on a report by an administrative hearing officer.

"The committee wants to thank the nearly 20 candidates who applied to be the next police chief of our beloved city," the Commission wrote. They also said they didn't endorse delaying the decision with "surging crime rates" and other growing community concerns over city leadership decisions about public safety.

The Commission said they have been meeting weekly regarding the search for next police chief. In addition, the Commission said they held several public forums, including a town-hall meeting, on this topic.

Going forward, the Commission recommends holding a public forum, so the public can meet the finalists. The other finalists' names have not been made public.