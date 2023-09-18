Fired OPD chief claims new report vindicates his actions

article

Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong claims that a new, undisclosed report from an administrative hearing officer exonerates him of wrongdoing after he was fired by Mayor Sheng Thao in February.

Armstrong and his attorney claimed Monday that the 55-page report concluded that the former chief should not have faced disciplinary action following an independent audit commissioned by the federal monitor who oversees the police department.

"As I said from the onset of this, that I was not guilty of any of these allegations, that the facts would come out in this case," the former chief said. "And when the facts did come out, I felt like I would be vindicated. And today is that vindication."

Armstrong was terminated following a probe by Clarence & Dyer LLP, which criticized his handling of two misconduct investigations involving one of his sergeants. This investigation was conducted at the request of federal monitor Robert Warshaw.

Armstrong and his lawyer also contend that the new report, which has not been released to the public, found no violations of department policies by Armstrong and no factual basis for deeming him to be "not credible" when discussing his knowledge of the sergeant's actions and the internal investigation into him.

Ultimately, the administrative hearing officer recommends that the city convene to discuss the next steps, including Armstrong's potential reinstatement.

The administrative hearing officer, works for ADR Services, a dispute resolution firm, that helps facilitate the regular administrative hearing process for officers, according to KQED.

Armstrong and his attorney were unable to provide a copy of the report, citing the need to redact sensitive information. This undisclosed report originates from an administrative appeal initiated by Armstrong in August.

Armstrong's attorney clarified that the former chief has not initiated a civil lawsuit seeking monetary damages against the city and is instead pursuing a resolution.

The auditor's report from earlier this year pointed fingers at Armstrong, saying he violated department rules because he failed to hold officers accountable and allowed them to escape discipline.

Armstrong vehemently denied these findings and publicly criticized Warshaw.

Also on Monday, Mayor Sheng Thao defended her decision to terminate the former police chief.

"My decision was based on Mr. Armstrong’s knee-jerk response to the outside investigator’s report and the poor judgment it revealed, not on the report itself," she said. Later adding, "By immediately and prematurely standing up for himself personally, Mr Armstrong failed to stand up for accountability at OPD. His conduct forced me to make one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make."

Regarding Armstrong's potential return to the vacant position of Oakland's top law enforcement officer, he said, "everything is on the table."

Armstrong's lawyers has reached out to the city to discuss how to move forward.

Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was fired in 2020. But she filed a whistleblower claim against the city, alleging she was fired for calling out unethical behavior by the civilian commission that oversees the police department. She eventually received a $1.5 million payment.