Firefighters extinguish 2-acre vegetation fire near Martinez Amtrak station

A vegetation fire burned about 2 acres immediately adjacent to the Martinez Amtrak station Saturday afternoon, but it was contained before it could spread south to downtown businesses, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported about noon Saturday, Con Fire Capt. Joe Ottolini said. The flames worked their way along Alhambra Creek and south a short distance to near Marina Vista Avenue.

The fire burned the area between the Amtrak station parking lot and the creek itself, going under a footbridge at John Sparacino Park.

There were no injuries or structures threatened, Ottolini said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but there is no apparent cause "We don't have much to go on yet," Ottolini said Saturday afternoon.