Firefighters extinguish apartment fire on Foothill Boulevard

The Oakland Fire Department said at 5:16 p.m. Sunday the fire on the 1100 block of Foothill Blvd. was out.

The fire started in a backyard shed and extended to a second-floor apartment. Twenty-five firefighters had the fire under control by 4:27 p.m., within 30 minutes of the call coming in.

Fire officials said there's minor damage to the interior residential space, but tenants of the unit "should be OK to return after the smoke clears."