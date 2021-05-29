Firefighters extinguish blaze at Sunshine Biscuits building in East Oakland

article

Firefighters knocked down a blaze at the Sunshine Biscuits building in East Oakland Saturday afternoon that sent up a column of black smoke visible several miles away.

Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy says the 2-alarm fire began on a 4th floor deck, but it wasn't immediately known how the fire started.

The fire, which was first reported around 1:45 p.m., was under control by 2:18 p.m.

The building has both commercial and residential units, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.