Firefighters gain upper hand on vegetation fire in Sonoma County

Firefighters in the North Bay are responding to a vegetation fire that saw moderate spread Friday afternoon. Officials say forward progress of the grass fire has been stopped and it is holding at approximately 23 acres.

An earlier Calfire estimate said the fire was at 38 acres.

The San Antonio Fire is located near D Street and San Antonio Road about four miles southwest of Petaluma. Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reported the fire on social media shortly after 3 p.m. At least one structure was immediately threatened.

Firefighters battle vegetation fire in Sonoma County. June 30, 2023.

Just before 4 p.m., officials said the fire had reached the top of the hill and was holding at a fire retardant drop line.

Additional air and ground resources had to be ordered, officials said. The aerial resources have since been released.

The responding agencies included Novato Fire Department, Marin County Fire Department, Petaluma Fire Department, Sonoma County Fire District and the Gold Ridge Fire department.

Fire agencies have been preparing for a heat wave in recent days. Temperatures in Petaluma are currently in the mid 80s.

Crews will remain at the scene to put out hot spots and to maintain the fire's containment.