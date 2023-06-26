Inland areas could hit the 90s this week, Bay Area firefighters prepare

At Heather Farm park in Walnut Creek, people enjoyed Monday’s sunny and mild weather. Sandy Roberson kicked around a soccer ball with her kids, and said she is ready for some summer heat. "I like the seasons and the changes, so I’m ready for it," said Roberson. "We have two different pools in the neighborhood, but it’s hard to get into them because it has been cold."

A big warmup is expected.

"We are expecting a pretty stark transition to happen the end of this week," said Brooke Bingaman, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service. Bingaman said inland areas could hit the 90s. This comes at the tail end of a June that Bingaman said has had lower than average temperatures.

Bingaman said, "With this hot weather it’s going to bring drier weather. So that means especially when you mix in fireworks there could be an increase for some new fire starts especially in those grassy areas that have already dried out."

Just this past weekend, there were two grass fires in Contra Costa County including one along a hillside off Kirker Pass Road in Concord that burned near homes.

Steve Hill with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said all the rainfall in the winter and spring months certainly helped dampen the landscape, but it also led to vegetation growth.

"It’s not a time for complacency in our view and here’s why. All the rain created a bumper crop of vegetation out there," said Hill. "We are anticipating we are going to have quite a challenging wildfire season simply because of all the vegetation that’s out there getting ready to burn right now."