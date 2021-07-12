Firefighters in Concord battle blaze at abandoned Lin's Buffet restaurant

Firefighters in Concord were working Monday morning to clear the scene of a large fire at what used to be a buffet restaurant, which has been abandoned for years.



Battalion Chief Dominic Ciotola said the flames were shooting through the roof of the former Lin's Buffet restaurant, and as a result, they had to use four ladder trucks to get the blaze under control.

It wasn't the first time his crews had been to this site before.

"We've been here multiple times in the past year for miscellaneous fires, exterior fires, some interior fires," he said, adding that some of them "appear to be homeless-related" and "appear to have been intentionally set."

He said the restaurant has been empty for four years.

The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m.



Advertisement



