Firefighters protect buildings briefly threatened by Martinez brush fire

Firefighters managed to successfully protect buildings that were briefly threatened in a residential area of Martinez when a wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The vegetation fire was burning near the 680 freeway and Arthur Boulevard. The fire was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. on social media. Calfire estimated the fire to be at five to 10 acres.

Contra Costa Fire said it was a 3-alarm fire that was "threatening structures in the vicinity of 4105 Pacheco Blvd." However, no evacuations were ordered.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area.

By 5 p.m. the fire's progress was slowed significantly due to the overwhelming response. A Confire spokesperson said the fire was close to containment. The cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators remain at the scene.



