Firefighters quickly control 50-acre wind-whipped vegetation fire in eastern Alameda County

article

Firefighters quickly controlled a 50-acre, wind-whipped vegetation fire Wednesday night in eastern Alameda County, south of the Altamont Pass.

Calfire SCU posted on Twitter just before 10 p.m. that the fire is at the 15000 block of Corral Hollow Road. It was initially at three-acres, but within 20 minutes it exploded in size. By 11:20 p.m. the fire agency tweeted that the fire was "100% controlled." Alameda County Fire Department assisted with the effort.

The fire was dubbed the Corral Fire. Officials did not indicate that there were any injuries or structures that burned.

This is a developing story. We will update with any new information as we learn it.