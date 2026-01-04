Firefighters rescue occupants from burning car in San Francisco

article

San Francisco firefighters on Sunday morning rescued people who were trapped in a burning car following a collision near the city’s Parkmerced neighborhood.

SFPD units responded just after 10 a.m. to the area of Brotherhood Way and Junipero Serra Boulevard on reports of the crash and found one of the vehicles involved burning at the scene, according to a department statement.

Firefighters rescued at least two people who were stuck inside of the vehicle, one of whom was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.