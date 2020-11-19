Firefighters thought Berkeley home was abandoned but find body of older man

Firefighters in Berkeley on Thursday morning were still waiting to get back inside of a home where a deadly fire broke out the night before.

The house fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Delaware street.

Firefighters were told it was an abandoned building and thought no one was inside.

The roof collapsed, making it hard for firefighters to get into battle the flames, but, after getting inside, they found the body of an older man.

Investigators were waiting until daylight, to go back inside, and search for the cause of the fire.

