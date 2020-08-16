Fires, downed trees, no gasoline at Point Reyes following overnight storm

article

Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County was a popular destination for people looking to escape excessive high temperatures on Saturday, but conditions have made it less desirable on Sunday, in part due to the overnight storm.

The National Park Service issued an advisory of "multiple hazardous conditions in the park" due to trees downed by the storm that block several trails as well as two fires crews were fighting Sunday morning.

In addition, there were so many visitors on Saturday that the only service station the area ran out of gas and there is no estimate of when more might be delivered, officials advised.