First coronavirus case confirmed in Berkeley possibly linked to recent travel

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
KTVU FOX 2
BERKELEY, Calif. (KTVU) - A Berkeley resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials confirmed on Tuesday. 

The resident had returned to Berkeley on Feb. 23 from one of the growing number of countries with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The resident voluntarily self-quarantined at home. 

Berkeley health officials are investigating whether the resident had contact with others. 

People who were potentially exposed will be identified, notified and evaluated. 