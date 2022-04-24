First-ever 'Pride Prom' held at Concord High School

Contra Costa County on Saturday held its first-ever "Pride Prom" – a night dedicated to celebrating high school students who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The night was filled with dancing, catered food, and fun.

"Prom is one of those important milestones and for young people who have either not felt welcome or who have not attended a prom because of whatever reason and this event is offering an opportunity to party, to dance, to be with their peers," said Meg Honey, a Professor at St. Mary’s College who used to be a teacher in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

The event was co-sponsored by the Rainbow Community Center.

Kiku Johnson, the organization's executive director, said the event was more important than ever because many young people felt isolated during the pandemic and many pride events were canceled.

"That opportunity to be visible, to have safe spaces has been so limited and has been taken away," said Johnson. "So I think that during the pandemic we have seen such a decline in young people’s mental health and their ability to be out and be affirmed."

The event was held at Concord High School but juniors and seniors at schools across the county were invited.