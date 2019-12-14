Five pounds of marijuana found during San Bruno traffic stop

article

A traffic stop in San Bruno led to the arrest Thursday night of a woman who had three pounds of marijuana and related items, police said.

Millbrae resident Queenie Qi, 47, was pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. on El Camino Real at Jenevein Avenue in San Bruno.

Storm, a police K9, helped turn up the marijuana in the car and Qi was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on transportation and sales of marijuana charges.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.