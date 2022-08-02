Flaring from Chevron refinery prompts questions from passers-by

Flaring occurred at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, prompting several passers-by to wonder why they saw flames in the sky.

A viewer shared a photo of the fire from the freeway near the refinery about 3 a.m. Monday.

Chevron says the flaring was part of a problem with their refining process.

A spokesperson said they tested outside the refinery, and weren't able to find any impacts.

The refinery says flaring like this is part of their safety program, to relieve pressure and make sure the plant operates safely.

