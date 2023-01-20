Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles

Officials with American Airlines say one of their flights from Phoenix has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport.

According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.

"We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," read a portion of the statement.

In a separate statement, officials with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport say flight 692 was diverted to Los Angeles, but referred all other inquiries to American Airlines.

American Airlines' website shows the flight was being operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The flight is now expected to get to Honolulu at around 11:33 p.m., after taking off from Los Angeles at around 7:00 p.m.

Based on information from American Airlines' website, flight 692 took off from Sky Harbor at around 11:14 p.m.

