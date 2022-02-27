Floor collapses at house party in Colorado leaving 3 hurt

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Colorado firefighters on the scene of a floor collapse at a house party. (South Metro Fire Rescue)

Three people were taken to a hospital after a floor collapsed during a house party in a Denver area suburb, authorities said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews responded Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. to the home southeast of Aurora along with deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters said a portion of the first floor fell into the basement because of a party involving more than 100 people.

Investigators said it was initially believed that five people were trapped in the basement and a search and rescue began. Paramedics waiting outside located a victim with serious injuries and transported the person to the hospital. Two other victims were located with minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters later said it turned out no one was trapped.

However, the collapse did rupture a natural gas line and was shut off to prevent an explosion and fire.

The department on its Facebook page said it’s "truly remarkable that no deaths or additional injuries occurred."

"Building Department official confirmed that too many people (approximately 100-150) were occupying the space and their weight caused the floor to buckle," the post continued.

Firefighters did not identify the homeowners or those taken to the hospital.

The agency’s Technical Rescue Team is working to stabilize the home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.










