Florida man takes joyride in stolen construction equipment, leaving 'path of destruction': deputies

A homeless Florida man reportedly stole a machine from a construction site in Flagler County and took it on a joyride to Beverly Beach, leaving behind a "path of destruction," according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

Deputies responded to N. Ocean Shore Boulevard around 8 a.m. after receiving a report of someone driving a large piece of construction equipment on a sidewalk. When law enforcement arrived to the area, they found 56-year-old Randy Wealand operating a JLG Lull alongside A1A.

An investigation revealed Wealand reportedly stole the $60,000 Lull from a construction site and took it about 2.5 miles south along A1A to Beverly Beach, running over two fire hydrants, a Charter Communications fiber node, resident mailboxes, and broke several sections of public sidewalk. Authorities said the damage he allegedly caused is believed to be more than $10,000.

"Wealand would have caused more damage if he was not stopped and apprehended by deputies. Another win for ‘see something, say something, so a special thank you to the citizens who called us and helped prevent this dirtbag from continuing his dangerous path of destruction," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

Wealand was arrested on charges of grand theft, theft from a construction site, felony criminal mischief, and trespass on a construction site, according to FCSO, and is being held on a $12,500 bond.

According to authorities, Wealand has an extensive criminal history in both Florida and Pennsylvania, including felony convictions of grand theft auto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and battery on a law enforcement officer.