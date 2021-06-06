Florida school honors 92-year-old crossing guard on retirement

A 92-year-old crossing guard received a huge sendoff before his retirement.

An elementary school in Orange City, Florida, paid tribute to Robert "Mr. Bob" Frew on the last day of his job on June 4.

Volusia County Schools District posted the video of students, staff and community members thanking him with hugs and signs.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Frew had spent 16 years working as a crossing guard, and said, "Whatever his secret to success is at age 92, we’d like to know!"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.