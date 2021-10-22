Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman spots alligator in clouds

By FOX 35 News Staff
Brenda Perino

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - This is the most ‘Florida’ photo you’ll see today.

A woman in Collier County spotted a cloud formation that appeared to look like an alligator!

"Look at this cloud in Immokalee!!!"  Brenda Perino wrote on Facebook. 

The photo appears to show clouds shaped like a profile of an alligator’s head with its mouth open as orange and yellow hues fill the sky in the background. 

Viewers were mesmerized by the formation. 

"Perfect for Florida!!" said one commenter. 

"Proof that Florida man has grown more powerful and can now control the weather," Michael Ball wrote. 

The photo racked up over 2,000 likes on the Unseen Florida Facebook page. 

