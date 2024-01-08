Flu-related death reported by San Francisco health department

article

San Francisco health officials are reporting the first flu-related death of the season.

On Monday, SF Department of Public Health issued a statement saying the death, caused by influenza, occurred last week and that the person was an adult under the age of 65, who was not vaccinated and who had preexisting medical conditions.

Health officials are reminding the community to get their flu shots to vaccinate against respiratory illnesses that are circulating across the country including; COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

If you don't have health insurance, or if your insurance does not cover the cost of vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to find a location to receive your COVID vaccination.

Health officials remind those at greatest risk from these viruses are infants, older adults, and persons with certain health conditions. "Getting recommended vaccines when pregnant protects pregnant people as well as their babies," SFDPH wrote.

"Everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine. Children 8 years and younger need 2 doses the first year they get the flu vaccine," the health department said.

The vaccines for all three of these viruses can be administered at the same time. Officials remind the public to stay home if you are feeling sick. Test yourself for COVID if you are feeling sick and stock up on test kits. You can get eight free tests per household from the U.S. government.

Another way to protect yourself against respiratory illness is to wear a mask indoors in public places and to improve ventilation. Wearing a well-fitting mask, such as a KF94, KN95 or N95 can prevent flu, COVID and other respiratory infections.

You can also turn on HVAC systems, point a fan out an open window and open doors and windows when possible.