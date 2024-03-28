Fmr. Caltrain employees accused of embezzlement

A former Caltrain employee and a contractor are being accused of embezzlement.



Joe Navarro, Caltrain's ex-deputy director of operations and contract employee Seth Worden have both been charged by the district attorney's office for misusing public funds for private use.

The two are accused of working together to convert part of a Caltrain station into a personal residence. Caltrain says it was notified by an anonymous tip

and turned the case over to the authorities.

