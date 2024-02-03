Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
12
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM PST until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Fmr. federal agent sentenced after lying about sexual relationship with victim witness

By KTVU staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

MARTINEZ, Calif. - A former federal agent and East Bay woman was sentenced to prison this week for making false statements connected to a sexual relationship she had with a victim witness in a federal case. 

Melissa Saurwein was sentenced to two months Wednesday after she lied about having relations with a victim witness in a separate case. The 45-year-old Martinez resident worked as a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations and was working on a human trafficking case.

During her work, Saurwein developed a "romantic sexual relationship," which didn't come to light until after the trial and sentencing of the human trafficking case was finished, according to federal authorities. 

Officials said Saurwein lied while being questioned to conceal the relationship. She was questioned over the matter when prosecutors asked her if she had a personal relationship with any witness or victim in the case, federal authorities said.