In San Francisco, a birthday party was held for the Reverend Cecil Williams, the former pastor of GLIDE.

Williams is turning 94, and on Sunday, hundreds of people came out to celebrate.

He became pastor in 1963, and under his leadership, GLIDE became one of the largest social service providers in the city, serving 300,000 free meals a day.

At the same time, the congregation grew to roughly 10,000 people.