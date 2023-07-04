Fog didn't dampen San Francisco's July Fourth fireworks this year

Fog didn't dampen the Fourth of July celebration in San Francisco Tuesday, as the fireworks show went on below the wispy marine layer, delighting the crowds of thousands with colorful blasts.

"I think I like saw a heart firework and that was my favorite one," said Jorge Diaz of Castro Valley.

Tupu Matau of San Francisco was there with her husband and newborn baby.

"She was enjoying it. Not too scared? No she's only two months," said Matau.

Despite slightly cool and windy weather, families came out to San Francisco's waterfront. Some arrived in the morning, staking out a prime spot near Ghirardhelli Square at the Aquatic Park Cove.

"It's something special where we like to spend it with family…blessed to spend it with family," said Nellie Rosado, who traveled from Florida to be with her daughter Jovana Ocasio who drove up from Los Angeles.

"It's great. At least it's not going to be 100 degrees like we're used to in L.A.," said Ocasio who was there with her husband.

San Francisco's cool weather, actually felt good for many people who drove hours to escape the blistering heat inland.

Juan Portillo woke up early to make the trip from Fresno.

"It's about 105. It's hot out there right now. Trying to get away from the heat so it's a perfect getaway," said Portillo.

DJ's and bands kept the music going.

People and their pups turned out in red, white, and blue.

Patriotism showed in many forms, mixed with gratitude for those who've served.

"After lockdown and pandemic and allergies, I am blessed. Blessed and thankful to my dad who served in the Armed Forces," said U-lunda James of San Francisco.

Andre Arroyo of San Leandro put his best foot forward. One shoe with wings had red and white stripes and a matching sock. The other shoe had blue and white stars and stripes with a matching sock. His outfit topped off with a Captain America shirt, beads, and a hat.

"Just kind of have fun. Enjoy a good day of independence and celebration," said Arroyo.

For fishing boat crews offering fireworks cruises, the Fourth of July is a welcome boon for their businesses that have been hit hard.

Will McKelvy, a crew member with the "Lovely Martha" fishing boat has unsinkable optimism.

"My Fourth of July is going great. Every day I wake up in the morning I'm having a great day," he said laughing.

For Gabriela and Conrad Tan and their family, it's a special day, celebrating more than two decades of marriage.

"I proposed to her up at the Golden Gate. I came down to Buena Vista for Irish Coffee, and then I thought about it and so I'm going to take her for Irish Coffee tonight," said Conrad Tan of Walnut Creek.

For so many, the holiday is about being together.

"It's really nice having them get the time spending time with family and my sister is coming from London so it's a great family time," said Diana Reihaneh of Santa Clara who was there with her family.

"The environment itself was like very festive and a nice conglomerate and communion of people. It's fantastic," said one San Francisco resident named Samuel.

The fireworks were shot off of two separate barges. One at Pier 39 and the other near Municipal Pier.

Many spectators said the show was a perfect end to the Fourth of July holiday.

