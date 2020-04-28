Foggy timeline for reopening California as COVID-19 crisis looms on

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom made good on his two-week-old promise to further define how California would gradually move toward reopening.

The governor's noon news conference was much anticipated since some counties and businesses are opening up with or without his blessing. During the hour-long briefing, Newsom laid out possible scenarios for reopening the state, but didn't provide specifics.

He vowed that he will not be pressured into making premature decisions."Politics won't drive our decision making, protests won't drive our decision making, political pressure won't drive our decision making. Science, data and public health will decide our decision making," Newsom said.

The governor said there has been signifcant progress in the COVID-19 fight.

The state health officer showed a chart with a very encouraging sign. "The total of hospitalizations from COVID-19 and the total number of admissions into ICUs for Covid-19 have remained stable," said Dr. Sonia Angell.

Newsom also suggested reopening schools early for the next school year.

"We are considering the prospect of an ever earlier school year into the fall. As late as late July, early August," the governor said.

He offered up a few specifics as to when lower-risk and non-essential businesses such as retail stores, offices public spaces can reopen.

"We believe we are weeks not months away from making meaningful modifications," said Newsom.

That could mean anywhere from two to seven more weeks of hunkering down.

As for when close contact activities can resume and hair and nail salons can reopen, the governor said, "months, not weeks."

He added that Californians may not see large gatherings such as sporting events and concerts for quite a while.

"Where we are back at concerts and convention halls and with tens of thousands of fans, in large stadiums, will take some time," said Newsom.



Newsom said California is not going back to the pre-COVID-19 days until the state has widespread immunity, a vaccine, or both.

"It could start a second wave that could be even more damaging than the first and undo all of the good work and progress that you've made," he said. Governor.



State officials said residents should should eliminate all non-essential travel until further notice.