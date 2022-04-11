Following hot, windy weather, rain and snow arrive in Northern California

Following last week's hot temperatures and gusting winds, rain and snow arrived Monday morning in Northern California.

The National Weather Service expects there to be light rain in the Bay Area throughout the morning and continue off-and-on throughout the week.

Meteorologists predict that a storm on Thursday will be even stronger, followed by an even stronger one on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 degrees below normal, according to the NWS.

Up north in Placer County, snow was seen falling along Interstate 80 from Emigrant Gap to Truckee.

The precipitation follows a weekend of fire danger, driven by gusty winds and very low humidity.

Two large fires broke out in the Bay Area on Saturday, in Benicia and San Jose, damaging a port and a Home Depot respectively.

