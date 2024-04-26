Following three deaths, advocates bring resource fair to San Jose homeless encampment

After three deaths at a homeless encampment in San Jose, advocates knew something needed to be done.

They scrambled to gather help and brought a resource fair directly to the encampment.

"I had asked the people of the camp if they wanted to have a memorial or if they wanted to have a resource fair, to hopefully address the needs and for people to stop dying at this camp. They said a resource fair," said Shaunn Cartwright, founder of the Unhoused Response Group.

The residents at the encampment requested specific assistance, such as mental health support and Narcan training, and they wanted it urgently, calling it an emergency.

"Mostly due to fentanyl and now this new drug that's coming into play," said Roberta Gundersen, with Gardner Health Services.

The new drug is Xylazine or tranq. Experts said it turns users into "zombies," can rot the skin, and is not counteracted by Narcan.

"Now it's made its way out here. Unfortunately, this encampment really needs some help," said Gundersen.

Advocates swiftly organized the resource fair within three weeks and held it at the encampment off of Cherry Avenue.

They provided showers, food, housing, and medical assistance. Specific training on the effectiveness of Narcan was also offered.

"Everything here is super useful. For me, like the medical is a big deal," said Clayton Noble, who is unhoused.

Residents at the encampment said they were grateful.

"I hope the people see this and see that we do need help," said Rene Bocanegra, who is also unhoused.

And advocates the intervention comes not a moment too soon.

"We just really wanted this to be something that was all about their requests and their needs," said Cartwright.