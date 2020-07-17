For first time, Latino students receive most admissions for University of California freshmen

article

For the first time, Latinos constituted the largest group of first-year students from California accepted into the University of California system for the coming school year.

Nearly 36% of the approximately 80,000 California students offered admission into the UC system are Latino, UC announced.

Asians account for 35% of the spots offered to students at the nine undergraduate campuses.

White students represent 21% and Black students amounted to 5%.

The 79,953 students offered an education in the University of California are the largest pool of potential freshmen, up 12% from last year, according to the university's data.

Dr. Michael Drake was recently announced as the University of California's new president. He is the first Black person to hold that post.