Forecasters say it's going to be a wet Christmas in the Bay Area

If you're planning your Christmas Day, here's a suggestion from the meteorologists: Take a family walk (with masks) in the morning, and Zoom with your family indoors.

That's because there is rain in the forecast on Friday, with the wet drops expected later in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

While this might damper your outdoor plans, meteorologists note it's been an especially dry winter and the rain is necessary to help with drought-like conditions.

Another round of rain is forecast for Sunday.

"We're going to get a decent amount of rain out of this," KTVU meteorologist Kyla Grogan said.